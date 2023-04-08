WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Seattle WA 950 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .The Skokomish River in Mason County will see a sharp rise on Sunday with flooding possible due to heavy rainfall across the Olympic Mountains. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather