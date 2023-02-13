WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

313 PM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 11

inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,

including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,

including the Mount Baker Ski Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties,

including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount

Rainier.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING

TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally up to

one inch with localized areas of two inches possible.

* WHERE...Lowlands of Thurston, western Lewis, and far southeast

Mason Counties, including Harstine Island, Olympia, Centralia,

and Toledo, Far southwest Mason County and the interior

lowlands of Grays Harbor County, including Matlock, McCleary,

and Montesano, North coast, including Neah Bay, Forks, and

Queets and Central coast, including Pacific Beach, Aberdeen,

and Westport.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain showers will transition to snow

showers this evening and continue periodically through tonight.

Localized areas of up to two inches of snow are possible under

heavier showers.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

one inch, with isolated amounts of up to two inches possible.

* WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to

Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall,

Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Best potential for the higher snowfall

amounts will be above 500 feet.

