WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 1013 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 17 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally higher amounts of snow are expected under a convergence zone that will develop on Monday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier.