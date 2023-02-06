WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 220 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most significant accumulations are expected to be at elevations above 3,500 feet, with around 14 to 18 inches at Stevens Pass and 7 to 11 inches at Snoqualmie Pass. Slow down and use caution while traveling. of 7 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most significant snow amounts are likely to be above 3,500 feet. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather