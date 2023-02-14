WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

530 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Snow will continue to diminish this morning. Any additional

snow accumulations should be 1 inch or less.

Light snow will continue to diminish this morning. Any additional

snow accumulations should be less than 1 inch.

Snow and rain showers are diminishing. Any additional snow

accumulations should be spotty and well under an inch.

