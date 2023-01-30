WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 634 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and frostbite if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be below zero at times for the Cascade passes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and blustery winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves. If driving through the Cascades this morning, be sure to bring your winter weather preparedness kit, make sure your cell phone is charged, and have a full tank of gas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather