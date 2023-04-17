WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 17, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 807 PM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Benton County through 830 PM PDT... At 807 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Paterson, or 8 miles northeast of Boardman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Irrigon and Paterson. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4583 11956 4592 11973 4612 11955 4599 11928 TIME...MOT...LOC 0307Z 220DEG 19KT 4594 11958 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather