WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 17, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 540 PM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Umatilla, southeastern Walla Walla and south central Columbia Counties through 615 PM PDT... At 539 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Walla Walla, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Walla Walla, Dixie and Kooskooskie. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4589 11816 4599 11840 4620 11814 4603 11780 TIME...MOT...LOC 0039Z 233DEG 27KT 4600 11820 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____