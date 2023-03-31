WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

_____

222 FPUS56 KOTX 310823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

WAZ031-011100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s, South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Windy. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph increasing to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Very windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-011100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s, Lows in the 30s, South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ038-011100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation

valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s, Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s, South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-011100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, Lows in the

30s, South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s, Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ043-011100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s, Lows in the 30s, South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ047-011100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the 40s, Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s, North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Blowing snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 20 to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ048-011100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 6 to 13 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s, Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Brisk. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable, Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

20 mph overnight. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ049-011100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

122 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation

valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s, South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s.

Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. In the mountains,

west wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...

$$

_____

