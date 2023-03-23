WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

545 FPUS56 KOTX 230603

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

WAZ031-231100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-231100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ038-231100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-231100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-231100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ047-231100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. In the mountains, west wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Blustery. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ048-231100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and

2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains,

southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Blustery. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ049-231100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1102 PM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Brisk. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

