WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023 _____ 112 FPUS56 KOTX 170933 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 WAZ031-172300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph, except 30 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. $$ WAZ034-035-172300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ038-172300- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ041-044-172300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ043-172300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ047-172300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ WAZ048-172300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ049-172300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. 