WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023

_____

112 FPUS56 KOTX 170933

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

WAZ031-172300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph, except

30 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except south 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-172300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-172300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-172300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-172300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ047-172300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ048-172300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ049-172300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

232 AM PDT Fri Mar 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

40s.

$$

_____

