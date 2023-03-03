WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

389 FPUS56 KOTX 030822

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

WAZ031-041200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, Lows in the 20s, South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Windy.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 21.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 19 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ034-035-041200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s, Lows in the 20s, South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Windy.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to

26. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ038-041200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, Lows 17 to 27,

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch in the mountains. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to

17. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 14 to 20.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ041-044-041200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, Lows in the 20s, South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Brisk.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Lows 14 to 23.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 25.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ043-041200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, Lows 19 to 28, Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 22.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ047-041200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Windy. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

mountains.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch

valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 13 to 22.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ048-041200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches valleys and 7 to 14 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 16 to 26. Windy.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except south 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch

valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Brisk. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Lows 16 to 21.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 19.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 23.

.FRIDAY...

$$

WAZ049-041200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1222 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Lows 15 to 23. Blustery. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

17 to 21. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 17. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 18.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 14 to 19.

.FRIDAY...

$$

