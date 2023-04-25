WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023 _____ 881 FPUS56 KSEW 250908 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-252300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 60 44 68 / 10 $$ WAZ559-252300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 59 43 66 / 10 10 $$ WAZ507-252300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 58 44 64 / 10 Everett 57 42 63 / 10 $$ WAZ509-252300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 62 43 70 / 10 Tacoma 61 41 69 / 10 $$ WAZ556-252300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 62 43 69 / 10 $$ WAZ555-252300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 62 46 69 / 10 10 10 Enumclaw 60 43 68 / North Bend 62 44 70 / $$ WAZ503-252300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 56 43 60 / 10 10 10 Sumas 59 44 63 / 10 10 20 $$ WAZ506-252300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 54 44 58 / 10 10 10 Mount Vernon 59 44 64 / 10 10 $$ WAZ001-252300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 55 43 58 / 10 10 Eastsound 52 44 56 / 10 10 10 $$ WAZ510-252300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 55 43 59 / 10 10 Port Townsend 53 42 57 / 10 10 10 $$ WAZ511-252300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part, northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. South part, west wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph north part. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 62 42 70 / 10 10 $$ WAZ504-252300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 63 43 71 / 10 Olympia 62 41 70 / 10 10 $$ WAZ512-252300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-252300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 56 43 61 / 10 10 Sequim 56 41 62 / 10 10 $$ WAZ515-252300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 52 43 56 / 10 10 10 $$ WAZ517-252300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 58 44 63 / 10 10 $$ WAZ516-252300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 54 41 58 / 10 10 10 $$ WAZ513-252300- Olympics- 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 41 33 48 / 10 10 10 $$ WAZ567-252300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 42 34 47 / 10 10 30 $$ WAZ568-252300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. North wind in the passes to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 51 35 61 / Stevens Pass 47 33 55 / $$ WAZ569-252300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 208 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet.