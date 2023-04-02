WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023 _____ 706 FPUS56 KSEW 021811 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-022300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 46 34 49 \/ 80 70 40 $$ WAZ559-022300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 31 48 \/ 80 50 50 $$ WAZ507-022300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 35 48 \/ 80 70 60 Everett 44 34 47 \/ 80 60 50 $$ WAZ509-022300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 47 33 50 \/ 90 70 40 Tacoma 45 32 49 \/ 90 60 40 $$ WAZ556-022300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 34 49 \/ 90 70 60 $$ WAZ555-022300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 45 33 45 \/ 90 80 70 Enumclaw 44 30 46 \/ 80 80 60 North Bend 45 33 46 \/ 80 80 70 $$ WAZ503-022300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 34 48 \/ 70 20 30 Sumas 47 32 48 \/ 80 20 50 $$ WAZ506-022300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 47 36 48 \/ 60 20 40 Mount Vernon 47 34 49 \/ 70 30 40 $$ WAZ001-022300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 47 37 48 \/ 60 10 20 Eastsound 45 38 45 \/ 60 20 40 $$ WAZ510-022300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 47 37 49 \/ 60 30 40 Port Townsend 45 36 47 \/ 80 40 50 $$ WAZ511-022300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 47 29 50 \/ 70 50 60 $$ WAZ504-022300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 46 32 49 \/ 80 50 60 Olympia 46 31 49 \/ 70 50 60 $$ WAZ512-022300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ WAZ514-022300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. No new snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 44 34 47 \/ 90 30 40 Sequim 45 32 48 \/ 80 30 30 $$ WAZ515-022300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. No new snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 44 33 46 \/ 70 40 50 $$ WAZ517-022300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 46 35 48 \/ 80 60 60 $$ WAZ516-022300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 45 32 47 \/ 70 50 40 $$ WAZ513-022300- Olympics- 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. New snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 26 17 29 \/ 90 50 50 $$ WAZ567-022300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 29 17 30 \/ 90 70 80 $$ WAZ568-022300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. New snow accumulation around 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 33 22 33 \/ 90 80 70 Stevens Pass 31 19 30 \/ 90 60 70 $$ WAZ569-022300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 1110 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. $$ _____