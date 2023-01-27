WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ 247 FPUS56 KSEW 271157 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-280000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 48 41 44 \/ 70 40 60 $$ WAZ559-280000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 39 43 \/ 40 30 60 $$ WAZ507-280000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. North wind around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 47 40 45 \/ 70 40 50 Everett 46 38 43 \/ 70 40 40 $$ WAZ509-280000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 49 40 45 \/ 80 40 70 Tacoma 48 39 44 \/ 70 30 60 $$ WAZ556-280000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 48 40 45 \/ 80 40 60 $$ WAZ555-280000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 19 to 26. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 47 38 44 \/ 100 60 60 Enumclaw 46 38 42 \/ 90 50 70 North Bend 48 38 44 \/ 100 60 70 $$ WAZ503-280000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows 19 to 26. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 35 44 \/ 10 10 10 Sumas 46 33 41 \/ 10 20 10 $$ WAZ506-280000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 48 37 45 \/ 30 20 20 Mount Vernon 48 37 46 \/ 40 20 20 $$ WAZ001-280000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 38 45 \/ 10 10 20 Eastsound 46 37 44 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ510-280000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 48 38 46 \/ 30 20 20 Port Townsend 47 37 44 \/ 30 20 30 $$ WAZ511-280000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 49 38 44 \/ 30 30 60 $$ WAZ504-280000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 21. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 49 39 45 \/ 70 30 60 Olympia 49 38 44 \/ 50 40 60 $$ WAZ512-280000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-280000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers through the day. A chance of snow showers late in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 50 36 44 \/ 10 20 20 Sequim 49 35 43 \/ 20 10 20 $$ WAZ515-280000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 400 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 20 to 35 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 40 43 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ517-280000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 42 47 \/ 50 30 40 $$ WAZ516-280000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 50 38 46 \/ 10 10 20 $$ WAZ513-280000- Olympics- 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Freezing level near 500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 34 24 26 \/ 20 20 30 $$ WAZ567-280000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 300 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet decreasing to below 500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 35 22 27 \/ 40 30 30 $$ WAZ568-280000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Freezing level near the surface after midnight. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures 19 to 22. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 28 30 \/ 90 50 80 Stevens Pass 32 24 27 \/ 80 40 70 $$ WAZ569-280000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 357 AM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Freezing level near 500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. $$