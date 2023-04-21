WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s. Light wind. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

315 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

3000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 50

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Rain likely

after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet, decreasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

