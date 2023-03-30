WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 _____ 878 FPUS56 KPQR 300838 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 137 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/pqr and (1) click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the upper-left corner of the page. If you notice a problem with this product, please email w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday. WAZ021-302300- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 137 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph, except south wind 20 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts up to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ WAZ020-302300- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 137 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ040-302300- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 137 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ019-302300- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 137 AM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 2500 feet. Additional heavy snow accumulation. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather