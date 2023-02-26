WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023 _____ 227 FPUS56 KPQR 261120 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 320 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Monday. WAZ021-270100- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 320 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain and snow this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-270100- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 320 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow and rain likely this morning, then snow and rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Snow likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow level 500 feet. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Snow level 500 feet. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-270100- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 320 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow with a slight chance of rain this morning, then snow and rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows around 30. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow level 500 feet. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Snow level 500 feet. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ019-270100- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 320 AM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy snow accumulation. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent.

$$