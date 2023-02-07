WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1058 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and

Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1058 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, except south wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Near beaches and headlands,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1058 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1058 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1058 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Breezy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Blustery. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow level 2000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain and freezing

rain in the evening, then rain and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

