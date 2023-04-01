WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

WAZ026-012315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ027-012315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ028-012315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-012315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Very windy. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

1000 feet, rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-012315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Blowing snow in

the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches

valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Patchy blowing

snow in the evening. Patchy blowing snow overnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to

3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 19 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ522-012315-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow

through the day. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Patchy blowing snow through

the night. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows 18 to 23. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 17 to 22. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 17 to 23. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows

16 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s

valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to

mid 40s valleys.

$$

WAZ523-012315-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 19 to 27. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches valleys

and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 27. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ521-012315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

401 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

