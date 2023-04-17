WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

217 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 7 to 8 ft, building

to 9 to 11 ft by Monday afternoon. Seas 7 to 8 ft during the

4.79 kt ebb current at 318 AM Monday. Seas 10 to 11 ft during

the 5.11 kt ebb current at 334 PM Monday. Seas 12 to 16 ft

during the 5.6 kt ebb current at 405 AM Tuesday. South wind 15

to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt Monday morning, shifting to

southwest Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

