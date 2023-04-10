WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 feet with dominant period around 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas around 10 feet.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A maximum ebb current will occur around

745 AM Monday. This will be a strong ebb.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

