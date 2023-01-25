WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

208 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

.IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

.GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft subsiding to 5 ft Thursday morning.

.FIRST EBB...Ebb current of 4.84 kt at 719 AM Wednesday.

Seas 8 to 10 ft.

.SECOND EBB...Strong ebb current of 5.62 kt at 719 PM Wednesday.

Seas 7 to 9 ft.

.THIRD EBB...Ebb current of 4.85 kt at 807 AM Thursday.

Seas 5 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

