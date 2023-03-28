Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;61;38;E;7;54%;12%;4

Bellingham;Partly sunny;60;41;SE;7;49%;10%;4

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;63;39;S;7;51%;18%;4

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;61;38;SW;5;66%;13%;4

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;57;30;S;7;39%;9%;5

Eastsound;Partly sunny;53;41;SSE;7;59%;14%;4

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;59;35;WNW;7;45%;14%;4

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;59;36;S;9;35%;9%;4

Everett;Sun, some clouds;61;40;E;7;55%;14%;4

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;61;40;SSW;6;55%;25%;5

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;58;40;WSW;6;53%;11%;4

Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;60;41;W;8;62%;30%;5

Kelso-Longview;Pleasant and milder;60;40;SSW;5;75%;42%;5

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;59;34;SSE;8;39%;10%;4

Olympia;Mostly sunny, nice;61;38;SW;6;57%;28%;5

Omak;Mostly sunny;62;35;NNE;9;36%;6%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;58;36;S;7;56%;29%;3

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;59;35;W;6;51%;16%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny;49;37;W;7;63%;39%;2

Puyallup;Mostly sunny, nice;63;40;SW;5;55%;23%;4

Quillayute;Partly sunny, nice;60;39;W;7;52%;26%;4

Renton;Mostly sunny;62;41;SSW;7;50%;17%;4

Seattle;Mostly sunny;60;41;SSW;8;50%;17%;4

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;62;41;S;7;51%;18%;4

Shelton;Sunshine, pleasant;63;39;SW;7;55%;23%;4

Spokane;Mostly sunny;57;36;SW;7;45%;15%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;54;33;SW;8;46%;13%;5

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;57;36;SW;7;45%;15%;5

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, milder;46;30;WNW;5;57%;10%;5

Tacoma;Mostly sunny, nice;61;41;SW;6;53%;22%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;60;41;SW;6;53%;22%;4

Vancouver;Mostly sunny, milder;58;41;WSW;6;70%;39%;4

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;50;41;SSE;7;69%;44%;3

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;59;38;W;7;42%;9%;5

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;56;41;SW;8;59%;11%;4

Yakima;Mostly sunny;59;31;WNW;7;44%;19%;4

