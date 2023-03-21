WA Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;More clouds than sun;61;41;W;7;68%;74%;3 Bellingham;Partly sunny;58;42;S;6;69%;81%;4 Bremerton;Clouds and sun;62;41;SSW;6;69%;44%;4 Chehalis;Cloudy;60;41;WSW;6;72%;36%;2 Deer Park;Partly sunny;58;29;E;8;39%;22%;4 Eastsound;Partly sunny;52;42;SSW;6;79%;93%;3 Ellensburg;Partly sunny;60;38;NW;7;43%;36%;4 Ephrata;Clouds and sunshine;61;36;S;8;40%;9%;4 Everett;Clouds and sun;60;41;WNW;7;71%;90%;4 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;59;40;SW;7;64%;55%;4 Friday Harbor;Partial sunshine;54;41;SW;6;72%;89%;4 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;55;42;W;7;78%;75%;3 Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;61;41;WSW;7;66%;70%;2 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;62;37;SSE;8;41%;26%;4 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;59;40;SW;6;68%;44%;3 Omak;Clouds and sunshine;61;34;E;8;43%;11%;4 Pasco;Partly sunny;63;42;S;6;45%;30%;4 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;55;39;W;5;71%;44%;4 Pullman;Partly sunny;54;32;S;9;36%;29%;4 Puyallup;Mainly cloudy;62;41;SW;6;63%;59%;3 Quillayute;Some sun;53;40;WSW;5;83%;86%;3 Renton;Mostly cloudy;61;43;SSW;6;62%;44%;3 Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;43;SSW;6;65%;44%;3 Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;60;42;SSW;5;65%;44%;3 Shelton;Partly sunny;59;39;WSW;6;68%;66%;4 Spokane;Partly sunny;59;35;S;7;37%;26%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;57;33;SSW;8;37%;20%;4 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;59;35;S;7;37%;26%;4 Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;46;29;W;4;46%;45%;3 Tacoma;Mainly cloudy;59;42;SW;6;68%;55%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;58;42;SW;5;69%;55%;4 Vancouver;An afternoon shower;61;42;W;6;60%;87%;2 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;55;41;SSE;8;56%;31%;2 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;61;37;WNW;6;45%;33%;4 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;43;WSW;7;79%;92%;3 Yakima;Thickening clouds;62;36;NW;6;39%;39%;4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather