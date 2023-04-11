Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;42;SSW;1;97%

Bellingham;Showers;45;S;6;100%

Bremerton;Showers;43;S;2;96%

Chehalis;Showers;42;SW;2;100%

Deer Park;Rain;50;W;2;99%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;6;100%

Ellensburg;Showers;45;NW;17;68%

Ephrata;Showers;47;SW;10;96%

Everett;Showers;43;SSW;1;94%

Fort Lewis;Showers;43;S;5;90%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;88%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;SE;6;85%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;43;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Showers;47;WSW;5;99%

Olympia;Showers;42;SW;7;95%

Omak;Showers;45;N;15;82%

Pasco;Rain;50;WNW;7;92%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;44;SSE;5;88%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;50;W;8;92%

Puyallup;Showers;42;S;2;93%

Quillayute;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;85%

Renton;Showers;44;S;3;88%

Seattle;Showers;43;S;2;93%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;43;ESE;6;96%

Shelton;Cloudy;42;WSW;5;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;52;W;6;86%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;48;WSW;14;87%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;52;W;6;86%

Stampede Pass;Fog;31;N;3;92%

Tacoma;Showers;42;SSW;3;97%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;42;SW;7;88%

Vancouver;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;92%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;53;SSW;8;85%

Wenatchee;Showers;47;SE;5;92%

Whidbey Island;Showers;45;S;6;89%

Yakima;Showers;49;WNW;5;89%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By