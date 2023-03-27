Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, March 26, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;39;ESE;2;90%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%

Bremerton;Clear;35;SSE;2;91%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;36;ENE;1;97%

Deer Park;Clear;28;N;1;89%

Eastsound;Cloudy;41;S;3;80%

Ellensburg;Clear;35;NW;12;64%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;34;ESE;3;61%

Everett;Mostly clear;40;ESE;2;88%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;34;SE;7;91%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;82%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;39;E;5;82%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;37;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;36;SSE;3;56%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;32;E;1;100%

Omak;Mostly clear;38;WSW;6;57%

Pasco;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;51%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;3;85%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;61%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;37;SE;1;85%

Quillayute;Cloudy;37;ENE;6;92%

Renton;Clear;41;S;5;75%

Seattle;Clear;40;SE;2;84%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;40;SSE;9;76%

Shelton;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Mostly clear;32;NE;3;78%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;30;SSE;3;80%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;32;NE;3;78%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;26;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;35;SSE;1;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;39;S;6;82%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;38;ESE;7;57%

Wenatchee;Clear;40;WNW;9;44%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;6;79%

Yakima;Clear;37;W;6;49%

_____

