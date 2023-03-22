WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, March 22, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;40;NW;1;96% Bellingham;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Clear;42;NNE;1;96% Chehalis;Clear;43;N;1;92% Deer Park;Clear;31;NNE;3;58% Eastsound;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Clear;36;N;7;69% Ephrata;Mostly clear;45;NW;10;43% Everett;Clear;43;NNE;1;88% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;81% Friday Harbor;Clear;40;Calm;0;89% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;NE;3;89% Kelso-Longview;Clear;44;Calm;0;88% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;36;NNE;5;70% Olympia;Clear;39;Calm;0;88% Omak;Clear;39;WNW;8;56% Pasco;Clear;42;Calm;0;70% Port Angeles;Clear;43;SW;9;82% Pullman;Clear;36;ENE;7;59% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;1;89% Quillayute;Clear;42;NNW;5;95% Renton;Clear;47;NW;8;83% Seattle;Partly cloudy;45;NNE;1;86% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;83% Shelton;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;96% Spokane;Clear;35;ENE;3;58% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;40;NE;6;34% Spokane Felts;Clear;35;ENE;3;58% Stampede Pass;Clear;33;Calm;0;66% Tacoma;Mostly clear;47;N;2;87% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;47;NNE;12;83% Vancouver;Clear;52;N;7;66% Walla Walla;Clear;42;E;8;70% Wenatchee;Clear;41;W;9;59% Whidbey Island;Fog;43;Calm;0;88% Yakima;Clear;39;W;8;72% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather