US Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;47;35;64;44;Partly sunny, milder;ESE;8;40%;17%;7

Albuquerque, NM;75;40;64;37;Cooler;NNW;13;12%;0%;10

Anchorage, AK;44;26;47;31;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;62%;1%;4

Asheville, NC;82;44;82;48;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;41%;6%;9

Atlanta, GA;84;52;84;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;40%;9%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;66;49;62;54;Mostly sunny;E;10;62%;2%;8

Austin, TX;83;69;80;67;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;85%;91%;3

Baltimore, MD;74;52;82;57;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;41%;7%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;83;60;85;66;Becoming cloudy;SSE;11;63%;27%;10

Billings, MT;41;33;43;26;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;19;59%;87%;2

Birmingham, AL;82;52;85;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;36%;8%;10

Bismarck, ND;59;27;39;25;Breezy;NW;16;72%;96%;2

Boise, ID;51;30;53;37;Cloudy and cool;ENE;8;49%;67%;4

Boston, MA;52;39;63;46;Partly sunny, milder;ENE;10;36%;8%;7

Bridgeport, CT;57;39;65;45;Clouds and sun;S;8;40%;9%;7

Buffalo, NY;45;39;68;57;Showers around;SE;9;59%;63%;5

Burlington, VT;49;33;55;43;Warmer;E;9;36%;17%;7

Caribou, ME;48;32;46;29;Mostly cloudy;NW;11;48%;2%;2

Casper, WY;46;27;42;24;Chilly with a shower;WNW;18;39%;89%;5

Charleston, SC;80;57;82;61;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;6%;10

Charleston, WV;82;51;90;56;Very warm;S;8;36%;5%;8

Charlotte, NC;85;55;86;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;8;41%;7%;9

Cheyenne, WY;49;24;43;26;A snow shower;WNW;25;30%;59%;8

Chicago, IL;71;61;75;47;A shower and t-storm;WSW;16;55%;96%;3

Cleveland, OH;53;49;79;64;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;42%;17%;6

Columbia, SC;88;55;89;57;Sunny and warm;S;6;35%;8%;9

Columbus, OH;72;52;83;59;Breezy and warmer;S;13;40%;17%;7

Concord, NH;50;31;62;40;Partly sunny, milder;NNW;11;33%;10%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;69;79;60;A strong t-storm;NE;15;76%;96%;3

Denver, CO;64;27;49;28;Chilly with some sun;W;14;28%;28%;6

Des Moines, IA;76;56;59;38;A shower and t-storm;WSW;17;71%;72%;2

Detroit, MI;55;44;79;56;Mostly cloudy;S;11;48%;49%;6

Dodge City, KS;86;39;66;37;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;18;29%;9%;9

Duluth, MN;37;33;36;32;Very windy, snow;WSW;26;83%;100%;1

El Paso, TX;85;57;82;56;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;10%;0%;11

Fairbanks, AK;42;14;45;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;W;4;58%;13%;3

Fargo, ND;45;33;36;29;Rain and snow;W;10;90%;99%;1

Grand Junction, CO;47;27;50;28;Breezy and cool;ENE;13;28%;24%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;60;47;75;46;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;14;59%;95%;2

Hartford, CT;55;38;67;46;Warmer with some sun;SSE;8;39%;14%;6

Helena, MT;43;34;45;29;A shower;SW;12;54%;85%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;71;84;73;A few showers;NE;7;69%;79%;11

Houston, TX;81;69;80;69;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;14;76%;98%;2

Indianapolis, IN;80;59;82;54;Increasingly windy;S;15;37%;99%;7

Jackson, MS;83;55;85;63;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;50%;63%;8

Jacksonville, FL;83;58;84;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;13;57%;3%;10

Juneau, AK;51;33;56;34;Partial sunshine;ENE;9;57%;8%;4

Kansas City, MO;78;60;67;44;A shower and t-storm;NW;15;61%;68%;5

Knoxville, TN;83;49;86;53;Partly sunny;S;8;43%;5%;9

Las Vegas, NV;72;50;76;54;Mostly sunny;N;8;12%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;82;56;85;61;Breezy;S;13;36%;22%;8

Little Rock, AR;85;64;80;62;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SSW;12;62%;100%;5

Long Beach, CA;69;51;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;33%;1%;9

Los Angeles, CA;71;50;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;26%;1%;9

Louisville, KY;81;58;85;61;Clouds and sun, warm;S;17;36%;29%;8

Madison, WI;48;45;68;38;Heavy p.m. t-storms;W;13;74%;88%;2

Memphis, TN;80;61;82;63;Mostly cloudy, windy;S;15;41%;91%;7

Miami, FL;79;71;81;72;A few showers;NE;12;72%;94%;5

Milwaukee, WI;46;43;70;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;12;63%;86%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;38;46;36;Occasional rain;WSW;12;80%;98%;2

Mobile, AL;75;56;82;60;Partly sunny;SSE;10;62%;6%;10

Montgomery, AL;86;53;81;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;39%;7%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;18;14;29;28;Very windy;WNW;46;71%;65%;7

Nashville, TN;84;55;85;63;Partly sunny, windy;S;14;35%;23%;9

New Orleans, LA;78;68;83;68;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;13;58%;13%;10

New York, NY;66;48;68;56;Periods of sun;SE;7;33%;1%;8

Newark, NJ;65;43;70;49;Partly sunny;ESE;6;33%;3%;8

Norfolk, VA;76;56;88;62;Very warm;SSW;7;45%;6%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;83;59;76;48;A morning shower;NNE;14;49%;71%;8

Olympia, WA;50;30;48;39;Showers around;SSW;10;77%;98%;2

Omaha, NE;80;46;62;38;Windy and cooler;SW;20;60%;49%;3

Orlando, FL;84;63;85;65;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;51%;1%;11

Philadelphia, PA;67;49;79;55;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;7;37%;3%;8

Phoenix, AZ;82;55;85;61;Mostly sunny;W;7;11%;0%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;69;48;88;58;Very warm;S;9;37%;8%;8

Portland, ME;50;35;54;45;Partly sunny;WNW;10;44%;10%;7

Portland, OR;52;36;52;46;Rain and drizzle;SW;8;72%;99%;4

Providence, RI;53;36;66;41;Warmer with some sun;NE;9;37%;8%;7

Raleigh, NC;85;57;88;59;Warm with sunshine;SSW;7;41%;6%;9

Reno, NV;51;31;63;38;Sunshine and cool;W;7;35%;3%;9

Richmond, VA;81;54;90;62;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;41%;5%;8

Roswell, NM;91;50;80;44;Sunny, not as warm;NNW;10;12%;2%;10

Sacramento, CA;66;43;74;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;38%;2%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;48;36;49;38;A bit of a.m. snow;SE;9;45%;85%;5

San Antonio, TX;82;71;82;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;8;86%;91%;3

San Diego, CA;65;51;71;52;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;50%;1%;10

San Francisco, CA;59;46;64;49;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;54%;2%;8

Savannah, GA;83;55;83;58;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;55%;6%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;37;50;42;Showers around;SSW;10;62%;99%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;63;42;56;33;Increasingly windy;W;19;58%;69%;2

Spokane, WA;51;31;52;37;Partly sunny, cool;S;9;49%;81%;6

Springfield, IL;81;64;76;48;Thunderstorms;NW;21;60%;99%;2

St. Louis, MO;83;64;78;53;Thunderstorms;NW;15;57%;98%;5

Tampa, FL;86;63;90;65;Very warm;ENE;9;49%;3%;11

Toledo, OH;54;42;82;56;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;50%;69%;6

Tucson, AZ;82;47;83;53;Plenty of sun;NNE;8;11%;0%;10

Tulsa, OK;82;62;78;48;A morning t-storm;N;10;57%;66%;4

Vero Beach, FL;81;66;82;70;A couple of showers;ENE;14;60%;86%;9

Washington, DC;75;48;86;59;Sunny and warmer;SSE;6;46%;5%;8

Wichita, KS;88;50;71;44;Cooler;NNW;17;41%;14%;9

Wilmington, DE;69;45;78;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;8;41%;3%;8

