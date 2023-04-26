WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 27, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1103 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and

Cherokee Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 160.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 161.7

feet early Friday afternoon. It will then rise to 161.9 feet

Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

