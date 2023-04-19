WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 855 PM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 160.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 158.1 feet early Monday afternoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather