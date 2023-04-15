WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Central Sabine County in eastern Texas... * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milam, or 25 miles northwest of Toledo Bend Dam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Milam, Hemphill, Florien, Fisher, Negreet, Mount Carmel and Columbus. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather