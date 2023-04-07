WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 8, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1223 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Alto affecting Houston, Anderson, Trinity and

Cherokee Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1230 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Alto.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river

will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment

near the river to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.2 feet

Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather