WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

740 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Alto affecting Houston, Anderson, Trinity and

Cherokee Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 745 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Alto.

* WHEN...From late Friday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river

will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment

near the river to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 16.7

feet early Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.8 feet on 11/01/2013.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather