WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1023 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Diboll affecting Houston, Angelina, Tyler, Trinity and Polk Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Neches River Near Diboll. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.1 feet Thursday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather