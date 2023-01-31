WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

323 PM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of near

one quarter of an inch is expected through late Wednesday

morning.

* WHERE...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead and Nevada Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Bridges and overpasses could become slick resulting

in travel impacts this morning. Those impacts will continue

through the day and especially into the overnight hours. Power

outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...A cold rain this afternoon will gradually transition to

light freezing rain by this evening into the overnight hours as

temperatures slowly fall to near or just below freezing. Total

ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch is expected

through Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and

northeast Texas.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

light freezing rain this evening into the overnight hours as

temperatures fall to near freezing. Total ice accumulations of

up to a tenth of an inch is possible, along the Interstate 20

corridor of Northeast Louisiana and East Texas.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and

