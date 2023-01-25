WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

319 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The vigorous upper low and surface low continue to track away from

the four state area this morning. Our sustained wind speeds will

continue to remain below 20 mph going forward today. West to

Northwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph for the most part

with gusts continuing from 20 to 25 mph range.

_____

