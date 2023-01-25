WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 319 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The vigorous upper low and surface low continue to track away from the four state area this morning. Our sustained wind speeds will continue to remain below 20 mph going forward today. West to Northwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph for the most part with gusts continuing from 20 to 25 mph range. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather