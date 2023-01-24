WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

726 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County.

For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 730 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber

resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be

affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this evening to a crest of 11.0 feet just after midnight

tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow

morning.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY

MONDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary

roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 9.6 feet.

tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.2 feet Friday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

- At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 161.7 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 161.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.0

feet tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

