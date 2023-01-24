WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 28, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

350 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and

Cherokee Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 400 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 160.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening to a crest of 161.7 feet early Thursday morning.

It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

