TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

959 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay

and southeastern Archer Counties through 1030 AM CDT...

At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Windthorst, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Scotland, Windthorst, Lake Arrowhead, Bluegrove, Shannon, and Joy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3370 9851 3374 9816 3347 9814 3347 9842

3340 9842 3340 9852

TIME...MOT...LOC 1459Z 262DEG 26KT 3353 9846

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

