TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

905 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jefferson

and northeastern Clay Counties through 930 AM CDT...

At 905 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles southwest of Ryan, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ryan and Sugden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3388 9807 3398 9819 3424 9788 3409 9769

TIME...MOT...LOC 1405Z 229DEG 38KT 3399 9804

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather