WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

214 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM

CDT /8 PM MDT/ TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Glasscock, Ward, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County

Plains, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up

to 70 mph in the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow quickly into dangerous wind-driven

wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

