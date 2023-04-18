WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 143 PM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Exercise caution if traveling through Guadalupe Pass on Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather