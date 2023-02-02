WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

209 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /8 AM

MST/ THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. A light dusting of snow possible

with additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor, and Lower Brewster County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light

glaze.

* WHERE...Andrews, Winkler, Ward and Central Brewster Counties,

and Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

9292.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west Texas.

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

