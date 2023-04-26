WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

754 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of northwest Texas,

including the following area, Motley.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 AM CDT this morning for a

portion of northwest Texas, including the following area, Cottle.

portion of northwest Texas, including the following areas, Floyd and

Motley.

