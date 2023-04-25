WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 849 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR EASTERN FLOYD COUNTY... At 847 PM CDT, a dangerous severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Floydada, moving southeast at 25 mph. Baseball size hail is occurring with this storm! THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR FLOYDADA...CEDAR HILL...AND DOUGHERTY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Floydada, Lockney, Dougherty and South Plains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather