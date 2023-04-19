WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 431 AM CDT Wed Apr 19 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... * Timing...Noon to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * Wind....Southwesterly 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Critically Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather