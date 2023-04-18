WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

335 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR ALL AREAS ON THE CAPROCK...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR ALL AREAS ON THE CAPROCK...

* Timing...1 PM to 9 PM CDT for Tuesday and Noon to 9 PM CDT for

Wednesday.

* Wind....Southwesterly 15 to 25 mph for Tuesday and

southwesterly 20 to 30 mph for Wednesday.

* Humidity...As low as 6 percent for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

* Fuels...Critically Dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE FAR SOUTHEAST TEXAS PANHANDLE AND THE ROLLING PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

* Timing...Noon to 9 PM CDT for Wednesday.

* Wind....Southwesterly 20 to 30 mph.

* Humidity...As low as 6 percent.

