WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ ICE STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 106 PM CST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations between two tenths and three tenths of an inch with locally higher amounts possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Dickens, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM * WHAT...A wintry mix with ice accumulations between one and two tenths of an inch near and east of the edge of the Caprock Escarpment, with lesser amounts farther west. * WHERE...The South Plains, portions of the Rolling Plains and the far southeast Texas Panhandle. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations near one tenth of an inch are expected in the Lubbock area, with most of the freezing rain occurring Wednesday morning. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather