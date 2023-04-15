TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

639 AM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tyler,

Hardin and southwestern Jasper Counties through 730 AM CDT...

At 638 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Saratoga, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lumberton, Silsbee, Kountze, Sour Lake, Saratoga, Evadale, Fred,

Wildwood, Thicket, Bevil Oaks, Caney Head, Votaw, Weiss Bluff, Honey

Island, Spurger, Batson and Village Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3048 9473 3049 9470 3049 9454 3055 9455

3074 9407 3026 9391 3024 9397 3024 9412

3022 9412 3020 9410 3018 9417 3019 9421

3017 9424 3017 9427 3015 9428 3011 9452

3011 9459

TIME...MOT...LOC 1138Z 243DEG 30KT 3033 9453

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

